1.000 HNL = 0.07258 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bulgarian Lev
1 HNL0.07258 BGN
5 HNL0.36291 BGN
10 HNL0.72582 BGN
20 HNL1.45165 BGN
50 HNL3.62912 BGN
100 HNL7.25823 BGN
250 HNL18.14558 BGN
500 HNL36.29115 BGN
1000 HNL72.58230 BGN
2000 HNL145.16460 BGN
5000 HNL362.91150 BGN
10000 HNL725.82300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Honduran Lempira
1 BGN13.77750 HNL
5 BGN68.88750 HNL
10 BGN137.77500 HNL
20 BGN275.55000 HNL
50 BGN688.87500 HNL
100 BGN1,377.75000 HNL
250 BGN3,444.37500 HNL
500 BGN6,888.75000 HNL
1000 BGN13,777.50000 HNL
2000 BGN27,555.00000 HNL
5000 BGN68,887.50000 HNL
10000 BGN137,775.00000 HNL