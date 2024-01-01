250 Honduran lempiras to Bulgarian levs

Convert HNL to BGN at the real exchange rate

250 hnl
17.84 bgn

L1.000 HNL = лв0.07136 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
HNL to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 HNL to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07240.0739
Low0.07040.0704
Average0.07140.0725
Change-1.45%-1.78%
View full history

1 HNL to BGN stats

The performance of HNL to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0724 and a 30 day low of 0.0704. This means the 30 day average was 0.0714. The change for HNL to BGN was -1.45.

The performance of HNL to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0739 and a 90 day low of 0.0704. This means the 90 day average was 0.0725. The change for HNL to BGN was -1.78.

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bulgarian Lev
1 HNL0.07136 BGN
5 HNL0.35678 BGN
10 HNL0.71357 BGN
20 HNL1.42714 BGN
50 HNL3.56784 BGN
100 HNL7.13568 BGN
250 HNL17.83920 BGN
500 HNL35.67840 BGN
1000 HNL71.35680 BGN
2000 HNL142.71360 BGN
5000 HNL356.78400 BGN
10000 HNL713.56800 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Honduran Lempira
1 BGN14.01410 HNL
5 BGN70.07050 HNL
10 BGN140.14100 HNL
20 BGN280.28200 HNL
50 BGN700.70500 HNL
100 BGN1,401.41000 HNL
250 BGN3,503.52500 HNL
500 BGN7,007.05000 HNL
1000 BGN14,014.10000 HNL
2000 BGN28,028.20000 HNL
5000 BGN70,070.50000 HNL
10000 BGN140,141.00000 HNL