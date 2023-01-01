1 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to Brazilian reais

Convert GTQ to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
623.08 brl

1.00000 GTQ = 0.62308 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85621.087990.5841.468011.629690.9456518.7045
1 GBP1.1679511.27065105.8011.714621.903451.1044721.8465
1 USD0.91920.786999183.2651.34941.498020.8692517.1932
1 INR0.01103950.009451740.012009810.01620610.01799090.01043960.206488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Brazilian Real
1 GTQ0.62308 BRL
5 GTQ3.11541 BRL
10 GTQ6.23082 BRL
20 GTQ12.46164 BRL
50 GTQ31.15410 BRL
100 GTQ62.30820 BRL
250 GTQ155.77050 BRL
500 GTQ311.54100 BRL
1000 GTQ623.08200 BRL
2000 GTQ1246.16400 BRL
5000 GTQ3115.41000 BRL
10000 GTQ6230.82000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BRL1.60493 GTQ
5 BRL8.02465 GTQ
10 BRL16.04930 GTQ
20 BRL32.09860 GTQ
50 BRL80.24650 GTQ
100 BRL160.49300 GTQ
250 BRL401.23250 GTQ
500 BRL802.46500 GTQ
1000 BRL1604.93000 GTQ
2000 BRL3209.86000 GTQ
5000 BRL8024.65000 GTQ
10000 BRL16049.30000 GTQ