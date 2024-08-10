20 Brazilian reais to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert BRL to GTQ at the real exchange rate

20 brl
28.14 gtq

R$1.000 BRL = Q1.407 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.43001.5225
Low1.34711.3471
Average1.38721.4341
Change-1.45%-6.70%
1 BRL to GTQ stats

The performance of BRL to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4300 and a 30 day low of 1.3471. This means the 30 day average was 1.3872. The change for BRL to GTQ was -1.45.

The performance of BRL to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5225 and a 90 day low of 1.3471. This means the 90 day average was 1.4341. The change for BRL to GTQ was -6.70.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BRL1.40677 GTQ
5 BRL7.03385 GTQ
10 BRL14.06770 GTQ
20 BRL28.13540 GTQ
50 BRL70.33850 GTQ
100 BRL140.67700 GTQ
250 BRL351.69250 GTQ
500 BRL703.38500 GTQ
1000 BRL1,406.77000 GTQ
2000 BRL2,813.54000 GTQ
5000 BRL7,033.85000 GTQ
10000 BRL14,067.70000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Brazilian Real
1 GTQ0.71085 BRL
5 GTQ3.55423 BRL
10 GTQ7.10846 BRL
20 GTQ14.21692 BRL
50 GTQ35.54230 BRL
100 GTQ71.08460 BRL
250 GTQ177.71150 BRL
500 GTQ355.42300 BRL
1000 GTQ710.84600 BRL
2000 GTQ1,421.69200 BRL
5000 GTQ3,554.23000 BRL
10000 GTQ7,108.46000 BRL