Guatemalan quetzal to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Brazilian reais is currently 0.726 today, reflecting a 0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 2.311% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.733 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.710 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.863% decrease in value.