과테말라 케찰 to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 to Brazilian reais is currently 0.699 today, reflecting a -0.329% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.488% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.705 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.689 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.601% increase in value.