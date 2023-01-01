10 Guinean francs to Russian rubles

Convert GNF to RUB at the real exchange rate

10 gnf
0.11 rub

1.00000 GNF = 0.01062 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.087690.5591.467881.63120.9453518.6994
1 GBP1.1675411.2699105.7381.713921.904611.1037421.8338
1 USD0.919450.787464183.2651.349651.499810.869217.1933
1 INR0.01104250.009457320.012009810.01620910.01801250.0104390.206489

How to convert Guinean francs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Russian Ruble
1 GNF0.01062 RUB
5 GNF0.05308 RUB
10 GNF0.10616 RUB
20 GNF0.21231 RUB
50 GNF0.53078 RUB
100 GNF1.06156 RUB
250 GNF2.65390 RUB
500 GNF5.30780 RUB
1000 GNF10.61560 RUB
2000 GNF21.23120 RUB
5000 GNF53.07800 RUB
10000 GNF106.15600 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Guinean Franc
1 RUB94.20120 GNF
5 RUB471.00600 GNF
10 RUB942.01200 GNF
20 RUB1884.02400 GNF
50 RUB4710.06000 GNF
100 RUB9420.12000 GNF
250 RUB23550.30000 GNF
500 RUB47100.60000 GNF
1000 RUB94201.20000 GNF
2000 RUB188402.40000 GNF
5000 RUB471006.00000 GNF
10000 RUB942012.00000 GNF