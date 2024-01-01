Gibraltar pounds to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 gip
4,653.18 ils

1.000 GIP = 4.653 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:40
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GIP4.65318 ILS
5 GIP23.26590 ILS
10 GIP46.53180 ILS
20 GIP93.06360 ILS
50 GIP232.65900 ILS
100 GIP465.31800 ILS
250 GIP1,163.29500 ILS
500 GIP2,326.59000 ILS
1000 GIP4,653.18000 ILS
2000 GIP9,306.36000 ILS
5000 GIP23,265.90000 ILS
10000 GIP46,531.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Gibraltar Pound
1 ILS0.21491 GIP
5 ILS1.07454 GIP
10 ILS2.14907 GIP
20 ILS4.29814 GIP
50 ILS10.74535 GIP
100 ILS21.49070 GIP
250 ILS53.72675 GIP
500 ILS107.45350 GIP
1000 ILS214.90700 GIP
2000 ILS429.81400 GIP
5000 ILS1,074.53500 GIP
10000 ILS2,149.07000 GIP