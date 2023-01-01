5000 Gibraltar pounds to Israeli new sheqels

Convert GIP to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 gip
23,522.50 ils

1.00000 GIP = 4.70450 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85791.08490.29921.46471.633640.946918.7207
1 GBP1.1656411.2635105.2521.707241.904151.1037421.8206
1 USD0.92250.791452183.30181.35121.507050.8735517.27
1 INR0.01107430.009501020.012004510.01622050.01809140.01048660.207318

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GIP4.70450 ILS
5 GIP23.52250 ILS
10 GIP47.04500 ILS
20 GIP94.09000 ILS
50 GIP235.22500 ILS
100 GIP470.45000 ILS
250 GIP1176.12500 ILS
500 GIP2352.25000 ILS
1000 GIP4704.50000 ILS
2000 GIP9409.00000 ILS
5000 GIP23522.50000 ILS
10000 GIP47045.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Gibraltar Pound
1 ILS0.21256 GIP
5 ILS1.06282 GIP
10 ILS2.12563 GIP
20 ILS4.25126 GIP
50 ILS10.62815 GIP
100 ILS21.25630 GIP
250 ILS53.14075 GIP
500 ILS106.28150 GIP
1000 ILS212.56300 GIP
2000 ILS425.12600 GIP
5000 ILS1062.81500 GIP
10000 ILS2125.63000 GIP