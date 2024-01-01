Convert GIP to ILS at the real exchange rate

Gibraltar pounds to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 gip
4,726.28 ils

£1.000 GIP = ₪4.726 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:53
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GIP4.72628 ILS
5 GIP23.63140 ILS
10 GIP47.26280 ILS
20 GIP94.52560 ILS
50 GIP236.31400 ILS
100 GIP472.62800 ILS
250 GIP1,181.57000 ILS
500 GIP2,363.14000 ILS
1000 GIP4,726.28000 ILS
2000 GIP9,452.56000 ILS
5000 GIP23,631.40000 ILS
10000 GIP47,262.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Gibraltar Pound
1 ILS0.21158 GIP
5 ILS1.05792 GIP
10 ILS2.11583 GIP
20 ILS4.23166 GIP
50 ILS10.57915 GIP
100 ILS21.15830 GIP
250 ILS52.89575 GIP
500 ILS105.79150 GIP
1000 ILS211.58300 GIP
2000 ILS423.16600 GIP
5000 ILS1,057.91500 GIP
10000 ILS2,115.83000 GIP