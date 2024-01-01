Gibraltar pounds to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert GIP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gip
9,947.51 hkd

1.000 GIP = 9.948 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3291.4721.6620.96718.199
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7881.7241.9471.13321.313
1 USD0.9210.787183.2031.3561.5310.89116.763
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pound

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GIP9.94751 HKD
5 GIP49.73755 HKD
10 GIP99.47510 HKD
20 GIP198.95020 HKD
50 GIP497.37550 HKD
100 GIP994.75100 HKD
250 GIP2,486.87750 HKD
500 GIP4,973.75500 HKD
1000 GIP9,947.51000 HKD
2000 GIP19,895.02000 HKD
5000 GIP49,737.55000 HKD
10000 GIP99,475.10000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Gibraltar Pound
100 HKD10.05280 GIP
200 HKD20.10560 GIP
300 HKD30.15840 GIP
500 HKD50.26400 GIP
1000 HKD100.52800 GIP
2000 HKD201.05600 GIP
2500 HKD251.32000 GIP
3000 HKD301.58400 GIP
4000 HKD402.11200 GIP
5000 HKD502.64000 GIP
10000 HKD1,005.28000 GIP
20000 HKD2,010.56000 GIP