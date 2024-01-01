Ghanaian cedis to Turkish liras today

Convert GHS to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
2,550.08 try

1.000 GHS = 2.550 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Turkish Lira
1 GHS2.55008 TRY
5 GHS12.75040 TRY
10 GHS25.50080 TRY
20 GHS51.00160 TRY
50 GHS127.50400 TRY
100 GHS255.00800 TRY
250 GHS637.52000 TRY
500 GHS1,275.04000 TRY
1000 GHS2,550.08000 TRY
2000 GHS5,100.16000 TRY
5000 GHS12,750.40000 TRY
10000 GHS25,500.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TRY0.39215 GHS
5 TRY1.96073 GHS
10 TRY3.92145 GHS
20 TRY7.84290 GHS
50 TRY19.60725 GHS
100 TRY39.21450 GHS
250 TRY98.03625 GHS
500 TRY196.07250 GHS
1000 TRY392.14500 GHS
2000 TRY784.29000 GHS
5000 TRY1,960.72500 GHS
10000 TRY3,921.45000 GHS