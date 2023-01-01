1 Ghanaian cedi to Turkish liras

Convert GHS to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
2.49 try

1.00000 GHS = 2.49078 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Turkish Lira
1 GHS2.49078 TRY
5 GHS12.45390 TRY
10 GHS24.90780 TRY
20 GHS49.81560 TRY
50 GHS124.53900 TRY
100 GHS249.07800 TRY
250 GHS622.69500 TRY
500 GHS1245.39000 TRY
1000 GHS2490.78000 TRY
2000 GHS4981.56000 TRY
5000 GHS12453.90000 TRY
10000 GHS24907.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TRY0.40148 GHS
5 TRY2.00740 GHS
10 TRY4.01480 GHS
20 TRY8.02960 GHS
50 TRY20.07400 GHS
100 TRY40.14800 GHS
250 TRY100.37000 GHS
500 TRY200.74000 GHS
1000 TRY401.48000 GHS
2000 TRY802.96000 GHS
5000 TRY2007.40000 GHS
10000 TRY4014.80000 GHS