500 Ghanaian cedis to Macanese patacas

Convert GHS to MOP at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
346.77 mop

1.00000 GHS = 0.69354 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86031.087390.60291.470791.643940.952818.8083
1 GBP1.1623911.2638105.311.709541.91081.1075221.8615
1 USD0.91970.791264183.32831.35271.511940.8763517.2982
1 INR0.01103720.009495750.012000710.01623340.01814440.01051680.207591

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Macanese Pataca
1 GHS0.69354 MOP
5 GHS3.46770 MOP
10 GHS6.93540 MOP
20 GHS13.87080 MOP
50 GHS34.67700 MOP
100 GHS69.35400 MOP
250 GHS173.38500 MOP
500 GHS346.77000 MOP
1000 GHS693.54000 MOP
2000 GHS1387.08000 MOP
5000 GHS3467.70000 MOP
10000 GHS6935.40000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MOP1.44188 GHS
5 MOP7.20940 GHS
10 MOP14.41880 GHS
20 MOP28.83760 GHS
50 MOP72.09400 GHS
100 MOP144.18800 GHS
250 MOP360.47000 GHS
500 MOP720.94000 GHS
1000 MOP1441.88000 GHS
2000 MOP2883.76000 GHS
5000 MOP7209.40000 GHS
10000 MOP14418.80000 GHS