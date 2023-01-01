5 Macanese patacas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MOP to GHS at the real exchange rate

5 mop
7.21 ghs

1.00000 MOP = 1.44170 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MOP1.44170 GHS
5 MOP7.20850 GHS
10 MOP14.41700 GHS
20 MOP28.83400 GHS
50 MOP72.08500 GHS
100 MOP144.17000 GHS
250 MOP360.42500 GHS
500 MOP720.85000 GHS
1000 MOP1441.70000 GHS
2000 MOP2883.40000 GHS
5000 MOP7208.50000 GHS
10000 MOP14417.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Macanese Pataca
1 GHS0.69363 MOP
5 GHS3.46813 MOP
10 GHS6.93626 MOP
20 GHS13.87252 MOP
50 GHS34.68130 MOP
100 GHS69.36260 MOP
250 GHS173.40650 MOP
500 GHS346.81300 MOP
1000 GHS693.62600 MOP
2000 GHS1387.25200 MOP
5000 GHS3468.13000 MOP
10000 GHS6936.26000 MOP