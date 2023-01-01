1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Macanese patacas

Convert GHS to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
693.71 mop

1.00000 GHS = 0.69371 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:44
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86031.086990.56951.470631.643580.952618.8018
1 GBP1.1623911.26335105.2731.709381.91041.1072921.8542
1 USD0.920050.791546183.32831.353051.512170.8764517.2986
1 INR0.01104120.009499130.012000710.01623760.01814720.0105180.207596

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Macanese Pataca
1 GHS0.69371 MOP
5 GHS3.46856 MOP
10 GHS6.93712 MOP
20 GHS13.87424 MOP
50 GHS34.68560 MOP
100 GHS69.37120 MOP
250 GHS173.42800 MOP
500 GHS346.85600 MOP
1000 GHS693.71200 MOP
2000 GHS1387.42400 MOP
5000 GHS3468.56000 MOP
10000 GHS6937.12000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MOP1.44152 GHS
5 MOP7.20760 GHS
10 MOP14.41520 GHS
20 MOP28.83040 GHS
50 MOP72.07600 GHS
100 MOP144.15200 GHS
250 MOP360.38000 GHS
500 MOP720.76000 GHS
1000 MOP1441.52000 GHS
2000 MOP2883.04000 GHS
5000 MOP7207.60000 GHS
10000 MOP14415.20000 GHS