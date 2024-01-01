Ghanaian cedis to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert GHS to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
24.217 kwd

1.000 GHS = 0.02422 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GHS0.02422 KWD
5 GHS0.12108 KWD
10 GHS0.24217 KWD
20 GHS0.48433 KWD
50 GHS1.21082 KWD
100 GHS2.42165 KWD
250 GHS6.05413 KWD
500 GHS12.10825 KWD
1000 GHS24.21650 KWD
2000 GHS48.43300 KWD
5000 GHS121.08250 KWD
10000 GHS242.16500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KWD41.29410 GHS
5 KWD206.47050 GHS
10 KWD412.94100 GHS
20 KWD825.88200 GHS
50 KWD2,064.70500 GHS
100 KWD4,129.41000 GHS
250 KWD10,323.52500 GHS
500 KWD20,647.05000 GHS
1000 KWD41,294.10000 GHS
2000 KWD82,588.20000 GHS
5000 KWD206,470.50000 GHS
10000 KWD412,941.00000 GHS