10 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert GHS to KWD at the real exchange rate

10,000 ghs
266.072 kwd

1.00000 GHS = 0.02661 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.35460.918918.68230.7908581.337551.5110383.3354
1 CAD0.73822510.6783613.79170.5838310.9874131.1154861.5203
1 EUR1.088251.47414120.3310.860651.455591.6443890.6897
1 ZAR0.05352660.07250710.049185910.04233190.07159450.08088034.46066

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GHS0.02661 KWD
5 GHS0.13304 KWD
10 GHS0.26607 KWD
20 GHS0.53214 KWD
50 GHS1.33036 KWD
100 GHS2.66072 KWD
250 GHS6.65180 KWD
500 GHS13.30360 KWD
1000 GHS26.60720 KWD
2000 GHS53.21440 KWD
5000 GHS133.03600 KWD
10000 GHS266.07200 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KWD37.58380 GHS
5 KWD187.91900 GHS
10 KWD375.83800 GHS
20 KWD751.67600 GHS
50 KWD1879.19000 GHS
100 KWD3758.38000 GHS
250 KWD9395.95000 GHS
500 KWD18791.90000 GHS
1000 KWD37583.80000 GHS
2000 KWD75167.60000 GHS
5000 KWD187919.00000 GHS
10000 KWD375838.00000 GHS