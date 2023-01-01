2000 Ghanaian cedis to Kyrgystani soms

Convert GHS to KGS at the real exchange rate

2000 ghs
15364.60 kgs

1.00000 GHS = 7.68230 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860451.0882590.68411.474361.644750.9530518.8079
1 GBP1.1621811.2647105.3881.713421.911431.1076221.8574
1 USD0.91890.790701183.33021.35481.511370.8757517.2827
1 INR0.01102730.009488770.012000510.01625820.01813720.01050940.2074

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kyrgystani Som
1 GHS7.68230 KGS
5 GHS38.41150 KGS
10 GHS76.82300 KGS
20 GHS153.64600 KGS
50 GHS384.11500 KGS
100 GHS768.23000 KGS
250 GHS1920.57500 KGS
500 GHS3841.15000 KGS
1000 GHS7682.30000 KGS
2000 GHS15364.60000 KGS
5000 GHS38411.50000 KGS
10000 GHS76823.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KGS0.13017 GHS
5 KGS0.65085 GHS
10 KGS1.30169 GHS
20 KGS2.60338 GHS
50 KGS6.50845 GHS
100 KGS13.01690 GHS
250 KGS32.54225 GHS
500 KGS65.08450 GHS
1000 KGS130.16900 GHS
2000 KGS260.33800 GHS
5000 KGS650.84500 GHS
10000 KGS1301.69000 GHS