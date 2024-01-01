Ghanaian cedis to Croatian kunas today

Convert GHS to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
552.81 hrk

1.000 GHS = 0.5528 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Croatian Kuna
1 GHS0.55281 HRK
5 GHS2.76403 HRK
10 GHS5.52805 HRK
20 GHS11.05610 HRK
50 GHS27.64025 HRK
100 GHS55.28050 HRK
250 GHS138.20125 HRK
500 GHS276.40250 HRK
1000 GHS552.80500 HRK
2000 GHS1,105.61000 HRK
5000 GHS2,764.02500 HRK
10000 GHS5,528.05000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Ghanaian Cedi
1 HRK1.80896 GHS
5 HRK9.04480 GHS
10 HRK18.08960 GHS
20 HRK36.17920 GHS
50 HRK90.44800 GHS
100 HRK180.89600 GHS
250 HRK452.24000 GHS
500 HRK904.48000 GHS
1000 HRK1,808.96000 GHS
2000 HRK3,617.92000 GHS
5000 HRK9,044.80000 GHS
10000 HRK18,089.60000 GHS