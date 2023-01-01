100 Ghanaian cedis to Croatian kunas

100 ghs
60.66 hrk

1.00000 GHS = 0.60656 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
1 USD11.35480.9194518.70010.7913271.33811.5128683.3435
1 CAD0.73811610.67866513.80280.5840910.9876731.1166761.5172
1 EUR1.08761.47348120.33820.86071.455321.6453990.6444
1 ZAR0.05347560.07244880.049168510.04231670.07155580.08090114.45685

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Croatian Kuna
1 GHS0.60656 HRK
5 GHS3.03279 HRK
10 GHS6.06559 HRK
20 GHS12.13118 HRK
50 GHS30.32795 HRK
100 GHS60.65590 HRK
250 GHS151.63975 HRK
500 GHS303.27950 HRK
1000 GHS606.55900 HRK
2000 GHS1213.11800 HRK
5000 GHS3032.79500 HRK
10000 GHS6065.59000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Ghanaian Cedi
1 HRK1.64864 GHS
5 HRK8.24320 GHS
10 HRK16.48640 GHS
20 HRK32.97280 GHS
50 HRK82.43200 GHS
100 HRK164.86400 GHS
250 HRK412.16000 GHS
500 HRK824.32000 GHS
1000 HRK1648.64000 GHS
2000 HRK3297.28000 GHS
5000 HRK8243.20000 GHS
10000 HRK16486.40000 GHS