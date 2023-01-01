5 Ghanaian cedis to Belarusian rubles

Convert GHS to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 ghs
1.42 byn

1.00000 GHS = 0.28377 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.35290.9180518.6830.7905761.337051.5117283.3435
1 CAD0.73915310.67855813.80960.5843570.9882841.1173961.6036
1 EUR1.08931.47371120.35140.86121.456451.6467190.7861
1 ZAR0.05352460.07241340.049136710.04231530.07156510.0809144.46093

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Belarusian Ruble
1 GHS0.28377 BYN
5 GHS1.41885 BYN
10 GHS2.83771 BYN
20 GHS5.67542 BYN
50 GHS14.18855 BYN
100 GHS28.37710 BYN
250 GHS70.94275 BYN
500 GHS141.88550 BYN
1000 GHS283.77100 BYN
2000 GHS567.54200 BYN
5000 GHS1418.85500 BYN
10000 GHS2837.71000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BYN3.52396 GHS
5 BYN17.61980 GHS
10 BYN35.23960 GHS
20 BYN70.47920 GHS
50 BYN176.19800 GHS
100 BYN352.39600 GHS
250 BYN880.99000 GHS
500 BYN1761.98000 GHS
1000 BYN3523.96000 GHS
2000 BYN7047.92000 GHS
5000 BYN17619.80000 GHS
10000 BYN35239.60000 GHS