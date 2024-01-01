Guernsey pounds to Botswanan pulas today

Convert GGP to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
17,405.20 bwp

1.000 GGP = 17.41 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3311.4721.6630.96718.216
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7861.7241.9471.13321.333
1 USD0.9210.787183.2011.3561.5310.89116.779
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pound

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Botswanan Pula
1 GGP17.40520 BWP
5 GGP87.02600 BWP
10 GGP174.05200 BWP
20 GGP348.10400 BWP
50 GGP870.26000 BWP
100 GGP1,740.52000 BWP
250 GGP4,351.30000 BWP
500 GGP8,702.60000 BWP
1000 GGP17,405.20000 BWP
2000 GGP34,810.40000 BWP
5000 GGP87,026.00000 BWP
10000 GGP174,052.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Guernsey pound
1 BWP0.05745 GGP
5 BWP0.28727 GGP
10 BWP0.57454 GGP
20 BWP1.14908 GGP
50 BWP2.87271 GGP
100 BWP5.74541 GGP
250 BWP14.36353 GGP
500 BWP28.72705 GGP
1000 BWP57.45410 GGP
2000 BWP114.90820 GGP
5000 BWP287.27050 GGP
10000 BWP574.54100 GGP