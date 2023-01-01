1 thousand Guernsey pounds to Botswanan pulas

Convert GGP to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
17,159.50 bwp

1.00000 GGP = 17.15950 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860651.089390.77681.473661.645220.952418.8473
1 GBP1.1619111.2656105.4691.712171.911491.1066121.8977
1 USD0.918050.790139183.3351.352851.510350.874317.3022
1 INR0.0110160.009481480.011999810.01623390.01812380.01049140.207622

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Botswanan Pula
1 GGP17.15950 BWP
5 GGP85.79750 BWP
10 GGP171.59500 BWP
20 GGP343.19000 BWP
50 GGP857.97500 BWP
100 GGP1715.95000 BWP
250 GGP4289.87500 BWP
500 GGP8579.75000 BWP
1000 GGP17159.50000 BWP
2000 GGP34319.00000 BWP
5000 GGP85797.50000 BWP
10000 GGP171595.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Guernsey pound
1 BWP0.05828 GGP
5 BWP0.29138 GGP
10 BWP0.58277 GGP
20 BWP1.16554 GGP
50 BWP2.91384 GGP
100 BWP5.82769 GGP
250 BWP14.56922 GGP
500 BWP29.13845 GGP
1000 BWP58.27690 GGP
2000 BWP116.55380 GGP
5000 BWP291.38450 GGP
10000 BWP582.76900 GGP