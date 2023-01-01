100 Egyptian pounds to Polish zloty

Convert EGP to PLN at the real exchange rate

100 egp
12.98 pln

1.00000 EGP = 0.12982 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:43
1 EUR10.871.0903590.83761.493781.661990.9634518.7192
1 GBP1.1494311.25325104.4091.716951.91031.1074121.5159
1 USD0.917150.797925183.31051.371.524270.883617.1681
1 INR0.01100870.009577730.012003310.01644450.01829630.01060610.206074

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Polish Zloty
1 EGP0.12982 PLN
5 EGP0.64908 PLN
10 EGP1.29817 PLN
20 EGP2.59634 PLN
50 EGP6.49085 PLN
100 EGP12.98170 PLN
250 EGP32.45425 PLN
500 EGP64.90850 PLN
1000 EGP129.81700 PLN
2000 EGP259.63400 PLN
5000 EGP649.08500 PLN
10000 EGP1298.17000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Egyptian Pound
1 PLN7.70314 EGP
5 PLN38.51570 EGP
10 PLN77.03140 EGP
20 PLN154.06280 EGP
50 PLN385.15700 EGP
100 PLN770.31400 EGP
250 PLN1925.78500 EGP
500 PLN3851.57000 EGP
1000 PLN7703.14000 EGP
2000 PLN15406.28000 EGP
5000 PLN38515.70000 EGP
10000 PLN77031.40000 EGP