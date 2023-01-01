20 Egyptian pounds to Lesotho lotis

Convert EGP to LSL at the real exchange rate

20 egp
12.17 lsl

1.00000 EGP = 0.60830 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87031.0907590.8721.494051.662480.9637518.73
1 GBP1.1490311.2533104.4141.716711.910231.1073821.5213
1 USD0.91680.797894183.31151.369751.524160.883617.1717
1 INR0.01100450.009577230.012003110.01644130.01829470.0106060.206114

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Lesotho Loti
1 EGP0.60830 LSL
5 EGP3.04149 LSL
10 EGP6.08298 LSL
20 EGP12.16596 LSL
50 EGP30.41490 LSL
100 EGP60.82980 LSL
250 EGP152.07450 LSL
500 EGP304.14900 LSL
1000 EGP608.29800 LSL
2000 EGP1216.59600 LSL
5000 EGP3041.49000 LSL
10000 EGP6082.98000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Egyptian Pound
1 LSL1.64393 EGP
5 LSL8.21965 EGP
10 LSL16.43930 EGP
20 LSL32.87860 EGP
50 LSL82.19650 EGP
100 LSL164.39300 EGP
250 LSL410.98250 EGP
500 LSL821.96500 EGP
1000 LSL1643.93000 EGP
2000 LSL3287.86000 EGP
5000 LSL8219.65000 EGP
10000 LSL16439.30000 EGP