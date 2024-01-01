Algerian dinars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert DZD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
12.31 nzd

1.000 DZD = 0.01231 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 DZD0.01231 NZD
5 DZD0.06152 NZD
10 DZD0.12305 NZD
20 DZD0.24610 NZD
50 DZD0.61525 NZD
100 DZD1.23050 NZD
250 DZD3.07625 NZD
500 DZD6.15250 NZD
1000 DZD12.30500 NZD
2000 DZD24.61000 NZD
5000 DZD61.52500 NZD
10000 DZD123.05000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 NZD81.26760 DZD
5 NZD406.33800 DZD
10 NZD812.67600 DZD
20 NZD1,625.35200 DZD
50 NZD4,063.38000 DZD
100 NZD8,126.76000 DZD
250 NZD20,316.90000 DZD
500 NZD40,633.80000 DZD
1000 NZD81,267.60000 DZD
2000 NZD162,535.20000 DZD
5000 NZD406,338.00000 DZD
10000 NZD812,676.00000 DZD