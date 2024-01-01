Algerian dinars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert DZD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
35.19 myr

1.000 DZD = 0.03519 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2591.4741.6620.96618.23
1 GBP1.17111.271105.721.7261.9471.13221.353
1 USD0.9220.787183.1881.3581.5320.8916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 DZD0.03519 MYR
5 DZD0.17593 MYR
10 DZD0.35186 MYR
20 DZD0.70372 MYR
50 DZD1.75931 MYR
100 DZD3.51861 MYR
250 DZD8.79652 MYR
500 DZD17.59305 MYR
1000 DZD35.18610 MYR
2000 DZD70.37220 MYR
5000 DZD175.93050 MYR
10000 DZD351.86100 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Algerian Dinar
1 MYR28.42030 DZD
5 MYR142.10150 DZD
10 MYR284.20300 DZD
20 MYR568.40600 DZD
50 MYR1,421.01500 DZD
100 MYR2,842.03000 DZD
250 MYR7,105.07500 DZD
500 MYR14,210.15000 DZD
1000 MYR28,420.30000 DZD
2000 MYR56,840.60000 DZD
5000 MYR142,101.50000 DZD
10000 MYR284,203.00000 DZD