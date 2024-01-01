Algerian dinars to Mexican pesos today

Convert DZD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
124.80 mxn

1.000 DZD = 0.1248 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:40
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2671.4741.6620.96618.231
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7241.7261.9471.13221.353
1 USD0.9220.787183.1921.3581.5320.8916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 DZD0.12480 MXN
5 DZD0.62401 MXN
10 DZD1.24802 MXN
20 DZD2.49604 MXN
50 DZD6.24010 MXN
100 DZD12.48020 MXN
250 DZD31.20050 MXN
500 DZD62.40100 MXN
1000 DZD124.80200 MXN
2000 DZD249.60400 MXN
5000 DZD624.01000 MXN
10000 DZD1,248.02000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 MXN8.01267 DZD
5 MXN40.06335 DZD
10 MXN80.12670 DZD
20 MXN160.25340 DZD
50 MXN400.63350 DZD
100 MXN801.26700 DZD
250 MXN2,003.16750 DZD
500 MXN4,006.33500 DZD
1000 MXN8,012.67000 DZD
2000 MXN16,025.34000 DZD
5000 MXN40,063.35000 DZD
10000 MXN80,126.70000 DZD