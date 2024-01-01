Algerian dinars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert DZD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
346.69 mur

1.000 DZD = 0.3467 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:40
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 DZD0.34669 MUR
5 DZD1.73345 MUR
10 DZD3.46689 MUR
20 DZD6.93378 MUR
50 DZD17.33445 MUR
100 DZD34.66890 MUR
250 DZD86.67225 MUR
500 DZD173.34450 MUR
1000 DZD346.68900 MUR
2000 DZD693.37800 MUR
5000 DZD1,733.44500 MUR
10000 DZD3,466.89000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 MUR2.88443 DZD
5 MUR14.42215 DZD
10 MUR28.84430 DZD
20 MUR57.68860 DZD
50 MUR144.22150 DZD
100 MUR288.44300 DZD
250 MUR721.10750 DZD
500 MUR1,442.21500 DZD
1000 MUR2,884.43000 DZD
2000 MUR5,768.86000 DZD
5000 MUR14,422.15000 DZD
10000 MUR28,844.30000 DZD