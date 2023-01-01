10 Danish kroner to Rwandan francs

Convert DKK to RWF at the real exchange rate

10 dkk
1,810 rwf

1.00000 DKK = 180.98500 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.091690.97561.494291.664280.9640518.7728
1 GBP1.1496911.2549104.5851.717831.913251.1083621.5811
1 USD0.91610.796876183.34151.36891.524620.8831517.1975
1 INR0.0109920.009561580.011998810.01642520.01829370.01059680.20635

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Rwandan Franc
1 DKK180.98500 RWF
5 DKK904.92500 RWF
10 DKK1809.85000 RWF
20 DKK3619.70000 RWF
50 DKK9049.25000 RWF
100 DKK18098.50000 RWF
250 DKK45246.25000 RWF
500 DKK90492.50000 RWF
1000 DKK180985.00000 RWF
2000 DKK361970.00000 RWF
5000 DKK904925.00000 RWF
10000 DKK1809850.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Danish Krone
1 RWF0.00553 DKK
5 RWF0.02763 DKK
10 RWF0.05525 DKK
20 RWF0.11051 DKK
50 RWF0.27627 DKK
100 RWF0.55253 DKK
250 RWF1.38133 DKK
500 RWF2.76266 DKK
1000 RWF5.52531 DKK
2000 RWF11.05062 DKK
5000 RWF27.62655 DKK
10000 RWF55.25310 DKK