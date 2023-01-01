10 thousand Danish kroner to Serbian dinars

Convert DKK to RSD at the real exchange rate

10000 dkk
157193 rsd

1.00000 DKK = 15.71930 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.091990.99841.494321.664350.96418.774
1 GBP1.1496911.2554104.6241.718081.913571.108321.5852
1 USD0.915850.796559183.33951.368551.524270.882917.1939
1 INR0.01098920.0095580.011999110.01642140.01828990.0105940.206312

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Serbian Dinar
1 DKK15.71930 RSD
5 DKK78.59650 RSD
10 DKK157.19300 RSD
20 DKK314.38600 RSD
50 DKK785.96500 RSD
100 DKK1571.93000 RSD
250 DKK3929.82500 RSD
500 DKK7859.65000 RSD
1000 DKK15719.30000 RSD
2000 DKK31438.60000 RSD
5000 DKK78596.50000 RSD
10000 DKK157193.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 RSD0.06362 DKK
5 RSD0.31808 DKK
10 RSD0.63616 DKK
20 RSD1.27232 DKK
50 RSD3.18080 DKK
100 RSD6.36159 DKK
250 RSD15.90398 DKK
500 RSD31.80795 DKK
1000 RSD63.61590 DKK
2000 RSD127.23180 DKK
5000 RSD318.07950 DKK
10000 RSD636.15900 DKK