1 Danish krone to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert DKK to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
1.05 cny

1.00000 DKK = 1.04593 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:35
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.092311.42850.8715310.9781.6620511.696391.0263
1 USD0.9155110.46280.797766284.71.5216110.70883.3345
1 SEK0.08750050.095576810.076256727.21070.145431.023437.96484
1 GBP1.147451.253513.11361356.8711.9073313.4209104.46

How to convert Danish kroner to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DKK1.04593 CNY
5 DKK5.22965 CNY
10 DKK10.45930 CNY
20 DKK20.91860 CNY
50 DKK52.29650 CNY
100 DKK104.59300 CNY
250 DKK261.48250 CNY
500 DKK522.96500 CNY
1000 DKK1045.93000 CNY
2000 DKK2091.86000 CNY
5000 DKK5229.65000 CNY
10000 DKK10459.30000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Danish Krone
1 CNY0.95608 DKK
5 CNY4.78041 DKK
10 CNY9.56083 DKK
20 CNY19.12166 DKK
50 CNY47.80415 DKK
100 CNY95.60830 DKK
250 CNY239.02075 DKK
500 CNY478.04150 DKK
1000 CNY956.08300 DKK
2000 CNY1912.16600 DKK
5000 CNY4780.41500 DKK
10000 CNY9560.83000 DKK