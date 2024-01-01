Djiboutian francs to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert DJF to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
4.43 shp

1.000 DJF = 0.004429 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2361.4741.6630.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6661.7261.9481.13221.379
1 USD0.9220.787183.2011.3591.5340.89116.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 DJF0.00443 SHP
5 DJF0.02215 SHP
10 DJF0.04429 SHP
20 DJF0.08858 SHP
50 DJF0.22146 SHP
100 DJF0.44292 SHP
250 DJF1.10730 SHP
500 DJF2.21460 SHP
1000 DJF4.42920 SHP
2000 DJF8.85840 SHP
5000 DJF22.14600 SHP
10000 DJF44.29200 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Djiboutian Franc
1 SHP225.77400 DJF
5 SHP1,128.87000 DJF
10 SHP2,257.74000 DJF
20 SHP4,515.48000 DJF
50 SHP11,288.70000 DJF
100 SHP22,577.40000 DJF
250 SHP56,443.50000 DJF
500 SHP112,887.00000 DJF
1000 SHP225,774.00000 DJF
2000 SHP451,548.00000 DJF
5000 SHP1,128,870.00000 DJF
10000 SHP2,257,740.00000 DJF