Djiboutian francs to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert DJF to SHP at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
4.53 shp

1.00000 DJF = 0.00453 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:37
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 DJF0.00453 SHP
5 DJF0.02264 SHP
10 DJF0.04528 SHP
20 DJF0.09056 SHP
50 DJF0.22639 SHP
100 DJF0.45279 SHP
250 DJF1.13197 SHP
500 DJF2.26394 SHP
1000 DJF4.52789 SHP
2000 DJF9.05578 SHP
5000 DJF22.63945 SHP
10000 DJF45.27890 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Djiboutian Franc
1 SHP220.85300 DJF
5 SHP1104.26500 DJF
10 SHP2208.53000 DJF
20 SHP4417.06000 DJF
50 SHP11042.65000 DJF
100 SHP22085.30000 DJF
250 SHP55213.25000 DJF
500 SHP110426.50000 DJF
1000 SHP220853.00000 DJF
2000 SHP441706.00000 DJF
5000 SHP1104265.00000 DJF
10000 SHP2208530.00000 DJF