Djiboutian francs to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert DJF to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
20.67 ils

1.000 DJF = 0.02067 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2321.4741.6640.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.27105.661.7261.9481.13221.382
1 USD0.9220.788183.2131.3591.5340.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 DJF0.02067 ILS
5 DJF0.10334 ILS
10 DJF0.20667 ILS
20 DJF0.41335 ILS
50 DJF1.03337 ILS
100 DJF2.06674 ILS
250 DJF5.16685 ILS
500 DJF10.33370 ILS
1000 DJF20.66740 ILS
2000 DJF41.33480 ILS
5000 DJF103.33700 ILS
10000 DJF206.67400 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Djiboutian Franc
1 ILS48.38530 DJF
5 ILS241.92650 DJF
10 ILS483.85300 DJF
20 ILS967.70600 DJF
50 ILS2,419.26500 DJF
100 ILS4,838.53000 DJF
250 ILS12,096.32500 DJF
500 ILS24,192.65000 DJF
1000 ILS48,385.30000 DJF
2000 ILS96,770.60000 DJF
5000 ILS241,926.50000 DJF
10000 ILS483,853.00000 DJF