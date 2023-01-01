Djiboutian francs to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert DJF to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
20.99 ils

1.00000 DJF = 0.02099 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:30
How to convert Djiboutian francs to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 DJF0.02099 ILS
5 DJF0.10494 ILS
10 DJF0.20987 ILS
20 DJF0.41974 ILS
50 DJF1.04936 ILS
100 DJF2.09871 ILS
250 DJF5.24678 ILS
500 DJF10.49355 ILS
1000 DJF20.98710 ILS
2000 DJF41.97420 ILS
5000 DJF104.93550 ILS
10000 DJF209.87100 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Djiboutian Franc
1 ILS47.64840 DJF
5 ILS238.24200 DJF
10 ILS476.48400 DJF
20 ILS952.96800 DJF
50 ILS2382.42000 DJF
100 ILS4764.84000 DJF
250 ILS11912.10000 DJF
500 ILS23824.20000 DJF
1000 ILS47648.40000 DJF
2000 ILS95296.80000 DJF
5000 ILS238242.00000 DJF
10000 ILS476484.00000 DJF