Cape Verdean escudos to Egyptian pounds today

Convert CVE to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
460.79 egp

1.000 CVE = 0.4608 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2231.4741.6630.96618.247
1 GBP1.1711.269105.6051.7251.9471.13121.358
1 USD0.9220.788183.2161.3591.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Egyptian Pound
1 CVE0.46079 EGP
5 CVE2.30394 EGP
10 CVE4.60788 EGP
20 CVE9.21576 EGP
50 CVE23.03940 EGP
100 CVE46.07880 EGP
250 CVE115.19700 EGP
500 CVE230.39400 EGP
1000 CVE460.78800 EGP
2000 CVE921.57600 EGP
5000 CVE2,303.94000 EGP
10000 CVE4,607.88000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 EGP2.17020 CVE
5 EGP10.85100 CVE
10 EGP21.70200 CVE
20 EGP43.40400 CVE
50 EGP108.51000 CVE
100 EGP217.02000 CVE
250 EGP542.55000 CVE
500 EGP1,085.10000 CVE
1000 EGP2,170.20000 CVE
2000 EGP4,340.40000 CVE
5000 EGP10,851.00000 CVE
10000 EGP21,702.00000 CVE