5 chf
4.53 shp

1.00000 CHF = 0.90582 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:11
How to convert Swiss francs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 CHF0.90582 SHP
5 CHF4.52912 SHP
10 CHF9.05823 SHP
20 CHF18.11646 SHP
50 CHF45.29115 SHP
100 CHF90.58230 SHP
250 CHF226.45575 SHP
500 CHF452.91150 SHP
1000 CHF905.82300 SHP
2000 CHF1811.64600 SHP
5000 CHF4529.11500 SHP
10000 CHF9058.23000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Swiss Franc
1 SHP1.10397 CHF
5 SHP5.51985 CHF
10 SHP11.03970 CHF
20 SHP22.07940 CHF
50 SHP55.19850 CHF
100 SHP110.39700 CHF
250 SHP275.99250 CHF
500 SHP551.98500 CHF
1000 SHP1103.97000 CHF
2000 SHP2207.94000 CHF
5000 SHP5519.85000 CHF
10000 SHP11039.70000 CHF