20 Swiss francs to Saint Helena pounds

Convert CHF to SHP at the real exchange rate

20 chf
18.11 shp

1.00000 CHF = 0.90541 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
How to convert Swiss francs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 CHF0.90541 SHP
5 CHF4.52705 SHP
10 CHF9.05409 SHP
20 CHF18.10818 SHP
50 CHF45.27045 SHP
100 CHF90.54090 SHP
250 CHF226.35225 SHP
500 CHF452.70450 SHP
1000 CHF905.40900 SHP
2000 CHF1810.81800 SHP
5000 CHF4527.04500 SHP
10000 CHF9054.09000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Swiss Franc
1 SHP1.10447 CHF
5 SHP5.52235 CHF
10 SHP11.04470 CHF
20 SHP22.08940 CHF
50 SHP55.22350 CHF
100 SHP110.44700 CHF
250 SHP276.11750 CHF
500 SHP552.23500 CHF
1000 SHP1104.47000 CHF
2000 SHP2208.94000 CHF
5000 SHP5522.35000 CHF
10000 SHP11044.70000 CHF