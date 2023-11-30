10 Swiss francs to Malaysian ringgits

Convert CHF to MYR

10 chf
53.27 myr

1.00000 CHF = 5.32697 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.864251.093291.13221.488341.655360.956219.0249
1 GBP1.1570711.26495105.451.722171.915431.1063922.0138
1 USD0.914750.790545183.36281.361451.514230.874717.4029
1 INR0.01097310.009483190.011995810.01633160.01816440.01049270.208761

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CHF5.32697 MYR
5 CHF26.63485 MYR
10 CHF53.26970 MYR
20 CHF106.53940 MYR
50 CHF266.34850 MYR
100 CHF532.69700 MYR
250 CHF1331.74250 MYR
500 CHF2663.48500 MYR
1000 CHF5326.97000 MYR
2000 CHF10653.94000 MYR
5000 CHF26634.85000 MYR
10000 CHF53269.70000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swiss Franc
1 MYR0.18772 CHF
5 MYR0.93862 CHF
10 MYR1.87724 CHF
20 MYR3.75448 CHF
50 MYR9.38620 CHF
100 MYR18.77240 CHF
250 MYR46.93100 CHF
500 MYR93.86200 CHF
1000 MYR187.72400 CHF
2000 MYR375.44800 CHF
5000 MYR938.62000 CHF
10000 MYR1877.24000 CHF