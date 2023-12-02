50 Malaysian ringgits to Swiss francs

Convert MYR to CHF at the real exchange rate

50 myr
9.30 chf

1.00000 MYR = 0.18601 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swiss Franc
1 MYR0.18601 CHF
5 MYR0.93003 CHF
10 MYR1.86006 CHF
20 MYR3.72012 CHF
50 MYR9.30030 CHF
100 MYR18.60060 CHF
250 MYR46.50150 CHF
500 MYR93.00300 CHF
1000 MYR186.00600 CHF
2000 MYR372.01200 CHF
5000 MYR930.03000 CHF
10000 MYR1860.06000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CHF5.37616 MYR
5 CHF26.88080 MYR
10 CHF53.76160 MYR
20 CHF107.52320 MYR
50 CHF268.80800 MYR
100 CHF537.61600 MYR
250 CHF1344.04000 MYR
500 CHF2688.08000 MYR
1000 CHF5376.16000 MYR
2000 CHF10752.32000 MYR
5000 CHF26880.80000 MYR
10000 CHF53761.60000 MYR