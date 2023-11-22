10 Canadian dollars to Uruguayan pesos

Convert CAD to UYU at the real exchange rate

10 cad
285.53 uyu

1.00000 CAD = 28.55320 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.918450.8004162851.528477.1563555.5825
1 INR0.012002710.01102380.009607173.420770.01834580.08589560.667141
1 EUR1.088890.712810.8715310.3081.66427.7918360.5182
1 GBP1.24935104.0891.147451356.0651.909598.9407969.442

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 CAD28.55320 UYU
5 CAD142.76600 UYU
10 CAD285.53200 UYU
20 CAD571.06400 UYU
50 CAD1427.66000 UYU
100 CAD2855.32000 UYU
250 CAD7138.30000 UYU
500 CAD14276.60000 UYU
1000 CAD28553.20000 UYU
2000 CAD57106.40000 UYU
5000 CAD142766.00000 UYU
10000 CAD285532.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 UYU0.03502 CAD
5 UYU0.17511 CAD
10 UYU0.35022 CAD
20 UYU0.70045 CAD
50 UYU1.75112 CAD
100 UYU3.50224 CAD
250 UYU8.75560 CAD
500 UYU17.51120 CAD
1000 UYU35.02240 CAD
2000 UYU70.04480 CAD
5000 UYU175.11200 CAD
10000 UYU350.22400 CAD