5 cad
142.78 uyu

1.00000 CAD = 28.55530 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:23
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 CAD28.55530 UYU
5 CAD142.77650 UYU
10 CAD285.55300 UYU
20 CAD571.10600 UYU
50 CAD1427.76500 UYU
100 CAD2855.53000 UYU
250 CAD7138.82500 UYU
500 CAD14277.65000 UYU
1000 CAD28555.30000 UYU
2000 CAD57110.60000 UYU
5000 CAD142776.50000 UYU
10000 CAD285553.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 UYU0.03502 CAD
5 UYU0.17510 CAD
10 UYU0.35020 CAD
20 UYU0.70040 CAD
50 UYU1.75099 CAD
100 UYU3.50198 CAD
250 UYU8.75495 CAD
500 UYU17.50990 CAD
1000 UYU35.01980 CAD
2000 UYU70.03960 CAD
5000 UYU175.09900 CAD
10000 UYU350.19800 CAD