500 Canadian dollars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert CAD to HKD at the real exchange rate

500 cad
2847.96 hkd

1.00000 CAD = 5.69592 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871351.088890.71281.490461.66420.9622518.719
1 GBP1.1476411.24955104.1061.710511.90991.1043221.4826
1 USD0.918450.800288183.31451.36891.528470.8837517.1923
1 INR0.01102380.009605630.012002710.01643050.01834580.01060740.206354

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CAD5.69592 HKD
5 CAD28.47960 HKD
10 CAD56.95920 HKD
20 CAD113.91840 HKD
50 CAD284.79600 HKD
100 CAD569.59200 HKD
250 CAD1423.98000 HKD
500 CAD2847.96000 HKD
1000 CAD5695.92000 HKD
2000 CAD11391.84000 HKD
5000 CAD28479.60000 HKD
10000 CAD56959.20000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Canadian Dollar
100 HKD17.55640 CAD
200 HKD35.11280 CAD
300 HKD52.66920 CAD
500 HKD87.78200 CAD
1000 HKD175.56400 CAD
2000 HKD351.12800 CAD
2500 HKD438.91000 CAD
3000 HKD526.69200 CAD
4000 HKD702.25600 CAD
5000 HKD877.82000 CAD
10000 HKD1755.64000 CAD
20000 HKD3511.28000 CAD