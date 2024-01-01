Botswanan pulas to Malaysian ringgits today

1,000 bwp
345.80 myr

1.000 BWP = 0.3458 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:41
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BWP0.34580 MYR
5 BWP1.72901 MYR
10 BWP3.45801 MYR
20 BWP6.91602 MYR
50 BWP17.29005 MYR
100 BWP34.58010 MYR
250 BWP86.45025 MYR
500 BWP172.90050 MYR
1000 BWP345.80100 MYR
2000 BWP691.60200 MYR
5000 BWP1,729.00500 MYR
10000 BWP3,458.01000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Botswanan Pula
1 MYR2.89184 BWP
5 MYR14.45920 BWP
10 MYR28.91840 BWP
20 MYR57.83680 BWP
50 MYR144.59200 BWP
100 MYR289.18400 BWP
250 MYR722.96000 BWP
500 MYR1,445.92000 BWP
1000 MYR2,891.84000 BWP
2000 MYR5,783.68000 BWP
5000 MYR14,459.20000 BWP
10000 MYR28,918.40000 BWP