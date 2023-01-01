Botswanan pulas to Malaysian ringgits today

1000 bwp
348.12 myr

1.00000 BWP = 0.34812 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:14
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BWP0.34812 MYR
5 BWP1.74060 MYR
10 BWP3.48121 MYR
20 BWP6.96242 MYR
50 BWP17.40605 MYR
100 BWP34.81210 MYR
250 BWP87.03025 MYR
500 BWP174.06050 MYR
1000 BWP348.12100 MYR
2000 BWP696.24200 MYR
5000 BWP1740.60500 MYR
10000 BWP3481.21000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Botswanan Pula
1 MYR2.87256 BWP
5 MYR14.36280 BWP
10 MYR28.72560 BWP
20 MYR57.45120 BWP
50 MYR143.62800 BWP
100 MYR287.25600 BWP
250 MYR718.14000 BWP
500 MYR1436.28000 BWP
1000 MYR2872.56000 BWP
2000 MYR5745.12000 BWP
5000 MYR14362.80000 BWP
10000 MYR28725.60000 BWP