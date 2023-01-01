1 thousand Botswanan pulas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BWP to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
342.84 myr

1.00000 BWP = 0.34284 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BWP0.34284 MYR
5 BWP1.71420 MYR
10 BWP3.42841 MYR
20 BWP6.85682 MYR
50 BWP17.14205 MYR
100 BWP34.28410 MYR
250 BWP85.71025 MYR
500 BWP171.42050 MYR
1000 BWP342.84100 MYR
2000 BWP685.68200 MYR
5000 BWP1714.20500 MYR
10000 BWP3428.41000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Botswanan Pula
1 MYR2.91681 BWP
5 MYR14.58405 BWP
10 MYR29.16810 BWP
20 MYR58.33620 BWP
50 MYR145.84050 BWP
100 MYR291.68100 BWP
250 MYR729.20250 BWP
500 MYR1458.40500 BWP
1000 MYR2916.81000 BWP
2000 MYR5833.62000 BWP
5000 MYR14584.05000 BWP
10000 MYR29168.10000 BWP