Botswanan pulas to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert BWP to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
333.08 myr

P1.000 BWP = RM0.3331 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34820.3501
Low0.33310.3331
Average0.34470.3459
Change-3.77%-4.69%
View full history

1 BWP to MYR stats

The performance of BWP to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3482 and a 30 day low of 0.3331. This means the 30 day average was 0.3447. The change for BWP to MYR was -3.77.

The performance of BWP to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3501 and a 90 day low of 0.3331. This means the 90 day average was 0.3459. The change for BWP to MYR was -4.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BWP0.33308 MYR
5 BWP1.66541 MYR
10 BWP3.33082 MYR
20 BWP6.66164 MYR
50 BWP16.65410 MYR
100 BWP33.30820 MYR
250 BWP83.27050 MYR
500 BWP166.54100 MYR
1000 BWP333.08200 MYR
2000 BWP666.16400 MYR
5000 BWP1,665.41000 MYR
10000 BWP3,330.82000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Botswanan Pula
1 MYR3.00227 BWP
5 MYR15.01135 BWP
10 MYR30.02270 BWP
20 MYR60.04540 BWP
50 MYR150.11350 BWP
100 MYR300.22700 BWP
250 MYR750.56750 BWP
500 MYR1,501.13500 BWP
1000 MYR3,002.27000 BWP
2000 MYR6,004.54000 BWP
5000 MYR15,011.35000 BWP
10000 MYR30,022.70000 BWP