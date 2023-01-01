5000 Malaysian ringgits to Botswanan pulas

Convert MYR to BWP at the real exchange rate

5000 myr
14527.30 bwp

1.00000 MYR = 2.90546 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:9 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MYR to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86781.045587.05621.434371.657940.9638519.0429
1GBP1.1523411.20475100.3171.652861.910481.1106821.9436
1USD0.95650.830048183.26751.371951.585790.921918.2142
1INR0.01148680.009968450.012009510.01647640.01904450.01107150.218743

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Botswanan Pula
1 MYR2.90546 BWP
5 MYR14.52730 BWP
10 MYR29.05460 BWP
20 MYR58.10920 BWP
50 MYR145.27300 BWP
100 MYR290.54600 BWP
250 MYR726.36500 BWP
500 MYR1452.73000 BWP
1000 MYR2905.46000 BWP
2000 MYR5810.92000 BWP
5000 MYR14527.30000 BWP
10000 MYR29054.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BWP0.34418 MYR
5 BWP1.72090 MYR
10 BWP3.44179 MYR
20 BWP6.88358 MYR
50 BWP17.20895 MYR
100 BWP34.41790 MYR
250 BWP86.04475 MYR
500 BWP172.08950 MYR
1000 BWP344.17900 MYR
2000 BWP688.35800 MYR
5000 BWP1720.89500 MYR
10000 BWP3441.79000 MYR